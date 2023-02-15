Belfast rates rise officially highest in Northern Ireland

District rates for 2023/24 will rise across all NI council areas (Dominic Lipinski/PA) — © Dominic Lipinski

Belfast has now officially increased household rates by the highest level of any Northern Ireland council area for the incoming financial year.

Our 11 councils had until today to strike their district rate, with the final local authorities agreeing increases last night.

Council rates are calculated based on the value of a property. The district rate pays for services such as bin collections and street cleansing.

A separate regional rate is usually set each year by Stormont, but this year it will be set by the Northern Ireland Secretary of State, given the political impasse.

Alongside the block grant Stormont gets from the Treasury, regional rates pay for services such as hospitals and roads.

The district rate and regional rate is combined to make up the overall rates bill for households.

Earlier this month, Belfast councillors agreed, not unanimously, to increase the rates for the 2023/24 financial year by 7.99%.

Other areas of high rates increases include Derry City and Strabane (7.97%) and Causeway Coast and Glens (7.95%).

The lowest rates rise will be in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council area (4.95%), followed by Mid and East Antrim (5.43%).

Increases in rates for 2023/24 have largely been fuelled by high inflation, rising council staff costs and a decrease for 2023/24 in the UK rate support grant (RSG), which is given to local authorities to help mitigate against significant increases.

The RSG for 2021/22 amounted to £21.9m, but councils were told in December that the figure received in 2022/23 for use in the next financial year would be just under £9m.

During a heated meeting of Belfast City Council (BCC) earlier this month, the Alliance Party proposed reducing the rates rise to 7.71% by scrapping BCC’s controversial “bonfire diversion” programme, which costs the council £500,000 each year.

Alliance group leader on the council, Michael Long, said half of this money is spent on “concerts and DJs”, something which his party feels is hard to justify amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Sinn Fein’s Ciaran Beattie argued that the Alliance plan would only have saved 83p a year for ratepayers, compared to the higher rate, and stressed that BCC’s rates have to pay for a council staff pay rise.

The DUP hit out at the Alliance proposal and stressed the community benefits of the summer diversionary programme, which is aimed at keeping young people out of trouble.

The SDLP’s Donal Lyons said the council was failing both residents and businesses by considering such a high rates increase at a time when many are struggling to make ends meet.

“This council, which has spent too much of its time taking on the responsibilities of a quasi-Stormont department, which it is ill-equipped to do, should instead be meeting the needs of people in this city while delivering value for money,” he said.

“Right now it is failing.”

A heated debate took place regarding the rates rise, with legal advice sought from the city solicitor on occasion and several proposals being made.

Ultimately, the rates rise of 7.99% was agreed following a vote. It follows a 2.99% increase last year.