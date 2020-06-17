Belfast resident escapes with minor injuries as gang armed with baseball bats and batons breaks into home

Police at the scene of an incident in a property on Springfield Road, west Belfast on June 17th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A Belfast resident escaped with minor injuries after a gang armed with baseball bats and batons broke into a home.

Police are treating the incident as an aggravated burglary and two men have been arrested on drug-related offences.

It happened in the Springfield Road area in the west of the city on Tuesday night.

Detective Sergeant Eric Fairfield said: “It was reported to police at around 9.40pm that a short time earlier, a number of masked men, armed with batons and baseball bats forced their way into the house in the Springfield Road area of west Belfast.

“A male occupant who was in the property at the time managed to escape the intruders, he suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

“Two men aged 24 and a third man aged 26 were arrested on suspicion of a number of drug related offences, they are currently in custody.

“Detectives would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or anyone who has information that could assist police with their enquiries to contact them at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 2104 of 16/06/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

UPDATE: Those arrested were later released on police bail.