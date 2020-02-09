Belfast resident wakes to find man armed with spade in home

The victim of an aggravated burglary in Belfast woke up to find a man armed with a spade in his home.

Police said the incident happened at a house in the Cliftonville Road area of the city at around 11.10pm on Saturday.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Miskelly said: “The occupant woke to find an unknown male in his property armed with a spade.

"The male ran off from the property when challenged. It is believed that a mobile phone, bank card and a small amount of money was taken.

“We are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who was in the area and who may have captured dashcam or mobile phone footage. Please call 101, quoting reference 1946 08/02/20.”