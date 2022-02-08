Belfast residents and businesses to see 2.99% increase in district rates

Belfast residents and business will see an increase in the district rates of 2.99% - an annual increase of £14 for home owners and over £200 for businesses.

Belfast City Council agreed the increase in the district rate for 2022/23 earlier this week.

In real terms, it means an average increase of £1.18 per month (£14.11 per year) for domestic ratepayers, and £17.45 extra per month (£209.41 extra per year) on average for businesses.

The decision was to be finalised a week ago at the monthly meeting of the full council, but it was delayed after People Before Profit indicated a challenge to a rate increase at the meeting.

They were the only party to oppose the rate rise - the largest the city has seen in recent years.

Green councillor Aine Groogan said: “For the last seven years, we have managed to keep the rates increase below 2%, which has been a significant achievement, and while we are seeing an increase of above that this year, I am pleased that we have been able to keep the rise significantly below that of inflation.

“As councillors, it’s important that we strike a balance between supporting communities, businesses and our most vulnerable as we move forward on our Covid recovery journey, and forge ahead with investing in and enhancing our services.

“We have worked hard to keep the increase to an absolute minimum, and below the level of inflation, while also delivering on our community plan for the city and prioritising action on climate, digital innovation and investment in council facilities.

“We have also committed to making further efficiency savings where possible in the next financial year.”

Ms Groogan added that tackling climate change is something the council has been working hard to raise awareness on “but more importantly, take action on”.

“This new budget estimates that we can reduce our vehicles’ C02 emissions by 90% which is a really good news story for our city and its citizens, as well as the environment,” she said.

The council statement says it has delivered £300m investment in council facilities.

That includes £105m in new leisure centres, a £9m Local Investment Fund, a £28.2m Belfast Investment Fund, a £4m Social Outcomes Fund, as well as a £18.77m City Centre Investment Fund, £8m Neighbourhood Regeneration Fund, and £850m with the Belfast Region City Deal, including £100m for the Belfast Destination Hub.