Belfast residents’ anger over missed bin collections

Bins lined up in the Glenbryn area of Belfast on Tuesday. They were due to be collected on Monday

Belfast residents have been left fuming with the council after bins laden with Christmas rubbish were not collected this week.

It is the latest waste issue to hit Belfast City Council after it emerged just before Christmas that around 20% of households who were due to have their bins collected last Tuesday will have to wait until January 10 before they are lifted.

The council has blamed a lack of bin lorry drivers for the problems, however many pointed out this is a recurring problem.

On Tuesday, several residents who were due to have their bins collected on Monday took to social media to complain they were still waiting to have their refuse lifted.

On a post from the council’s Facebook account which said all bin collections are "taking place as normal today", one user said there was "nothing normal about it".

The residents in question live in the Glenbryn, Glencairn and Colin areas, among others.

"Somebody needs to take a good hard look at the bad management in BCC," one resident said.

Another branded the council's bin collection service "useless".

Alison Hamilton-Smallwood lives in the Glenbryn area and said her "head is turned" with the bin problem.

"It's an absolute nightmare to be honest, I have two blue bins sitting there all full of stuff from over Christmas," she told the Belfast Telegraph.

"I've stamped them down to make more room, but they're absolutely packed now and were supposed to be collected yesterday (Monday) and now we're sitting here on Tuesday afternoon and the bins are still lined up down the whole street. I've had to ask my partner to get some big flour bags from work to put recycling in. The council want us to recycle, but they aren't making it easy.

"Up until about four years ago, when the council made loads of changes to the bin collections, we never had a problem. But now? It's all the time. We all pay rates and expect a decent service, but we're not getting it. It's a joke. In my opinion it's all down to bad management on the part of the council.

"Don't even get me started on those wee green caddy bags, trying to get more of those off the council is like getting blood from a stone. "

A BCC spokesperson said: “As a result of staff shortages, we were unable to complete a number of scheduled bin collections on Monday 2 January in some parts of the city.

"Our crews will be returning to any missed streets as soon as possible. We sincerely apologise to those residents who have been impacted by this disruption to our service."

When the news of the bin collection disruption emerged before Christmas, one councillor said the city council needed to provide better wages to recruit and retain staff to deliver such vital services.

Councillor Matt Collins said: “This is a recurring problem caused by a lack of council staff and infrastructure. Council workers are overworked, underpaid and are absolutely entitled to time off during the festive season."