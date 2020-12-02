Belfast residents waiting up to six weeks for bins to be emptied

Belfast residents have been waiting up to six weeks to have their bins emptied, with flimsy excuses offered by waste disposal workers, a city councillor has claimed.

At this week’s remote meeting of the full Belfast City Council, Sinn Fein Councillor Ciaran Beattie made a proposal for a report by council officers, on bin collections across the city.

He said: “I’m seeing an enormous amount of complaints, particularly in West Belfast, where bins are being left for up to six weeks.

“Some of the excuses we are getting is that there is dog fouling in the entry, and the men can’t go in to remove the bins. Another one is there is moss in the entries. The best one I have heard is there were jeggy nettles in the entry, and they were scared of getting jegged.

“So a report should be brought back to outline how many streets have been missed, why they have been missed, and what we have done to try and resolve it. There are ratepayers out there who are not getting the service they deserve, and it is important we address it.”

The council agreed for a report to be brought back for the next meeting of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee.

SDLP Councillor Seamas deFaoite added council reporting should include breakdowns of waste disposal vehicles, and how this affects bin collections.

Sinn Fein Councillor Ronan McLaughlin also raised the issue of increased levels of fly-tipping across West Belfast and other parts of the city. He proposed, with agreement from the council, a report on levels of fly-tipping over the Christmas period.

The council also heard that a request by the council for residents of the Collin area, to use the nearby Cutts recycling centre in the Lisburn Castlereagh borough, had been turned down. Collin, which was formerly in the Lisburn Council Borough, no longer has its own recycling centre.

Belfast council minutes from the People and Community Committee states: “Lisburn Castlereagh Council have made a council decision to dedicate the use of its sites to their own residents.

“In their view, to open these sites to residents from another council would create many complications and could not be considered in isolation – i.e. that sites adjacent to other councils would have to be made available to them too, which in turn would mean those other councils having to consider access to their sites where restrictions to residents only are in place.”

Lisburn Castlereagh wrote to Belfast stating: “With the current societal and economic pressures being experienced by us all in these unprecedented times, we need to manage our services and costs to best effect and to the benefit of our own residents.

“Therefore to consider changing an adopted process, which we are satisfied services our council needs, is unlikely to achieve LCCC political support, which is necessary to advance your proposal.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Daniel Baker said: “There is no excuse for fly-tipping, but 34,000 people live in the Collin area who have always used the recycling centre at Derriaghy, because we were always part of that council.

“All councils in my opinion should have been working together through the pandemic, but instead we closed shop. I called from the beginning not to do this. We have people travelling 20 mile round trips – if you are coming from Glenavy to the Cutts it is nearly a 26 mile round trip, when there is a recycling centre they used to have access to in Crumlin pre-Covid.”

He added: “Lisburn won’t even have a conversation with us, which I find very disappointing.”