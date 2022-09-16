Belfast restaurant hits out at politicians over rising costs: ‘We’re on the Titanic and heading for an iceberg’

A popular Belfast restaurant has said their electricity and gas bill for one month alone is now over 30% of what they spent on the bill for the entire of 2021.

Mourne Seafood Bar, which is located on Bank Street in the city centre tweeted the figures in response to Hospitality Belfast, a non-profit body which supports the industry in Northern Ireland’s claims the government are not doing enough to help businesses during the current economic climate.

“Our electric/gas was 31k for the whole of 2021. Last month alone it was 9.5k and that was without any heating on” tweeted the restaurant, who were previously vocal about support for the hospitality industry during the pandemic.

Speaking to the BBC, owner Bob McCoubrey said: “Restaurants will cut down their opening hours which also has implications for staff who are facing an increase in their bills.”

Not all politicians care, he added.

"Some choose to ignore it. We’re on the deck of the Titanic, we’re heading towards an iceberg, you look back towards the wheelhouse and there’s no one there.

"We’ve come out of Covid and some restaurants only survived because of bounce-back loans. It’s just becoming impossible. I’d say most hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland are technically insolvent.”

The seafood restaurant’s openness about their figures on social media was greeted with an outpouring of support in response to their tweet.

The eatery responded to some comments by saying they “will survive, many won’t” and “everyone in the same boat, unfortunately.”

The comments come as last month Colin Neill, the chief executive of Hospitality Ulster said he fears his industry will be badly hit by the rising costs.

“The cost of living pressure which has been highly impacted by the massive hike in residential energy costs means that any disposable income people once had to allow themselves to go out for a pint, a meal or a local weekend break has now sadly been obliterated as household income is immediately redirected,” he said.

“The cost of doing business, particularly in the hospitality sector, is so high at present that it has already forced some business owners to make the difficult decision to shut for good, whilst others are looking at further reducing opening hours, on top of the reduced hours caused by a labour shortage.”