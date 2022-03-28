Belfast restaurant issues ultimatum to culprit who covered worker’s car in ketchup

The owners of an award winning Belfast restaurant have advised an individual responsible for defacing a worker’s car with sauce to come forward before video evidence is passed on to the police.

The incident took place at Shed Bistro on the Ormeau Road.

“Let us let you on on a little secret. We have all the sauces we need inside the restaurant, there is really no need for anyone to put them on our staff’s cars,” a post from the business on Facebook read.

“What you didn’t realise when you did this to one of our team last night (who worked all day and just wanted to get home after work instead of having to clean ketchup of her car) is that you were directly underneath a security camera.

“So owner of a black Seat who allowed [a] passenger in a white top to cover the car with ketchup- you guys have 24 hours to apologise and get some car washing vouchers, or we’ll take our recording with your number plate and your face on it to police.

“Help us spread the word.”

Shed bistro opened its doors in 2012 and since then has been a popular eatery in the Ormeau Road neighbourhood.

It was taken over in 2018 by husband and wife team Jonny and Christina Taylor.

As part of a unique dining experience, the whole kitchen is visible to diners, meaning they can see and smell their dinner being made.

In 2019 the restaurant has won two prestigious awards - Bistro of the year for Northern Ireland in NI Food Awards and Casual dining of the year in Co Antrim in the NI Hospitality Awards.