Belfast restaurant No1 Tacos announces closure due to cost of living pressures

A Belfast restaurant has announced “with a very heavy heart” it is closing down after five years in business due to soaring costs.

In a social media post the owner warned of the death of small businesses and creatives because of all the associated costs.

She said: “It’s with a very heavy heart I let you know next week will be the last week of No1 trading. Thank you so much for the love and support over the past five years.

“I’ve worked in hospitality all my life, I’m 37 now. I’ve worked hard and saved money to open No1 back in 2018.

“My daddy and I renovated it from a grey vape shop to the cute little place it is today. I worked every day for two and a half years solid until I could afford the luxury of staff.

“I’ve put my heart and soul into every single detail, the décor, the playlists, most importantly the food.

“But it would appear in this current climate that is not enough. I’m exhausted by the hustle of a small business. There’s only so much a humble street taco can do.”

She listed the VAT man, rates, rent, paying staff correctly including their pension, along with “endless taxes” and “crazy electricity bills”.

The post continued: “I would need to charge £8 for a single taco to keep my head above water. So on that note I’m out.”

People commented underneath the post saying they were “gutted” and offering support.

She advised customers to “fear not” as the No1 ethos will continue five doors up at 153 Stranmillis Road in the form of No1 Sandwich Shop.

Concluding, the owner said her passion will always be food and she is looking forward to the next chapter.