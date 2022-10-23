Belfast restaurant offering free Sunday roast dinners for people who need support amid cost of living crisis

A south Belfast restaurant has been praised by customers after announcing they will be cooking free Sunday roast dinners for needy families and vulnerable individuals until Christmas.

A Peculiar Tea, based on University Road and owned by Carryduff-born Gemma Austin, made the announcement on social media, confirming the kind-hearted offer would run every Sunday until December 18.

The restaurant said they “won't be asking any questions about those attending” and instead appealed for people who are genuinely in need to contact them by email or phone in order to confirm their attendance each week.

They said the offer includes a family meal and dessert between 12 noon and 3pm.

“As everyone knows, times are tough. People are struggling financially and with Christmas on the horizon, everyone is under pressure with paying bills, heating homes and buying presents,” the restaurant wrote.

“I promised myself when I opened the restaurant that it would be about community, helping others and being a safe place for everyone. So we will do what we do best and try to help people who need it.

“If you are attending, you must email chefgemmaaustin@gmail.com or send a message to 07842828240 to let me know you're attending and with how many people by Thursday evening at the latest.

“I don't want anything going to waste so I'll only be cooking for the amount I know are coming. You can attend every week or as many times as you like.

“We hope that people who have large disposable incomes won't use this as an excuse for free grub as we won't be asking any questions about those attending. We hope only people who will benefit from this will take part.

“There will be free juice available too. The bar will be closed and alcohol cannot be brought in. No social media will be used to ensure its anonymous to those who attend.

“It's not a lot but one proper meal a week can be a massive help to those who need it. It doesn't matter if you're a full-time worker who's falling on some hard times or a single mother/father with children who just need a hand. Take the help that's offered, we all need it sometimes.

“If you or anyone you know might benefit from this, please get in touch via the email or phone number provided. Please let others know so we can help as many people as possible.”

Founder and chef Gemma Austin has previously appeared on the BBC’s Great British Menu last year, when she finished as runner-up in the show’s heats.

News of the offer prompted many to praise the restaurant on social media with users branding it “so generous” and a “really wonderful gesture”.

Marion Harrison posted: “Well done that is so heartwarming to hear. Reaffirms my faith in humanity.”