Belfast retro pop-up arcade set to open in Cathedral Quarter next month

Vintage videogames are coming back to Belfast as three friends make their childhood dreams come true this summer when they open the city’s first-ever retro arcade experience.

Co-founders David Hughes, Stephen Currie and Marty Neill, who all work across the local tech sector, will be hosting a series of pop-up events in the Cathedral Quarter at the Oh Yeah Music Centre.

The pop-up arcade will offer grown-up Eighties and Nineties kids a hit of nostalgia, with Pac-Man and Donkey Kong joined by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and a House of the Dead zombie blaster.

Base Arcade

Stephen Currie said the team was keen to share their passion for retro gaming with the next generation.

“We’re excited to bring these arcade games to the Belfast public, not just for those, who like us, will remember these from their childhood, but for the younger generation who will get to enjoy the social experience of arcade gaming for the very first time,” he said.

Launching to the public on May 13 and 14 at the Oh Yeah Music Centre in Gordon Street, Belfast, BASE Arcade’s ticketed weekend event will offer free-play gaming, a retro market with vintage clothing, memorabilia and collectables plus themed drinks, tunes and decor that will make you wonder if you’ve stepped onto the set of Stranger Things.

Base Arcade

BASE Arcade is also working alongside the Irish Pinball League to bring even more machines from the golden age of gaming to their collection.

It will run monthly ticketed pop-ups with further dates yet to be released.

For updates, sign up to the Base Arcade newsletter at basearcade.com or follow BASE Arcade on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.