Belfast road closure to allow fat, oil and grease removal from sewage system

The system must be cleared, NI Water has said.

A number of substances have built up in the system.

A Belfast road is set to close next week as NI Water works to tackle a build-up in the sewerage system.

Waring Street in the city centre will be closed on three consecutive nights between 9pm and 6am to clear silt, fat, oil and grease along with other items from the system.

An NI Water spokesperson said: "This closure is a timely reminder that we all have a part to play to keep the wastewater flowing freely. Never pour fat, oil and grease down the sink or flush inappropriate items down the toilet.”

NI Water is consulting with businesses in the area alongside a mail drop to ensure all customers and businesses are informed of the operation.

A diversion route will be in place via Victoria Street, Dunbar Link, Great Patrick Street, York Street, Royal Avenue, Castle Place, High Street and Bridge Street.