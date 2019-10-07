Belfast road where boys were knocked down a death-trap, say worried locals

Andersonstown Road in west Belfast where two boys aged six and 12 were knocked down and injured on Saturday

Residents have described a road in west Belfast where two children were struck by a car as they tried to cross as a "death-trap".

A 37-year-old male driver was arrested at the scene of the incident, which happened on Andersonstown Road on Saturday evening.

He has since been released on police bail following questioning.

Two young boys sustained broken bones in their legs after being hit by a white Vauxhall Insignia car.

The six and 12-year-old are understood to have been crossing the road at traffic lights outside Saint Agnes Church at the time of the collision.

A PSNI spokesperson said both children are being treated in hospital.

Local residents expressed shock following the incident, which they described as not surprising.

"There's always accidents along this road," one man said.

"It's a death-trap but nothing is ever done about it."

Worshippers also described their fear of crossing the busy road to attend Mass.

"I dread having to cross that road, especially now with darker nights coming in," one elderly man explained. "I'm a bit slower now and I need to take my time, but the cars just whizz on past. They don't wait on you."

Another Mass-goer, who worships at nearby St Michael's Chapel, expressed similar anxiety about crossing the Andersonstown Road at the junction outside the church.

"It's horrendous," he said. "You are literally taking your life in your hands every time you have to get across. Even when the green man comes on you are scared to step out in case a car comes racing through."

Other residents recalled previous car accidents which they said are etched in people's minds.

"There was a really bad accident a lot of years back when a woman pushing a pram was struck by a car," one man said.

"She was impaled up against railings. It was absolutely awful and has stayed in a lot of people's memories.

"I certainly haven't forgotten it and this brings all that back," he added.

Other residents and shopkeepers offered their thoughts and prayers to the victims of the latest collision.

"It's terrible - they must have been terrified as they lay there waiting for the emergency services to arrive," one woman said.

"I just hope they make a full a recovery and aren't left traumatised as a result."

Police appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1497 05/10/19.