Belfast roads closed due to collapse of sewers

Motorists have been advised that NI Water is carrying out emergency repairs on the Shore Road in north Belfast close to Seaview Stadium.

It is understood that the sewers have collapsed and the incident will be ongoing for the next few days until it is resolved.

There is currently no interruption to water supply.

There will be a lane closure heading country-bound on the Shore Road and Norwood Parade will also be closed with traffic diverted via Norwood Road.

Road users are advised to approach with caution as delays are expected especially at peak times.

A spokesperson for NI Water said that they identified the need to carry out necessary repair work on the sewer system on the Shore Road, Belfast.

“We appreciate there will be a level of traffic disruption while these essential works are carried out, however, our team will try to keep this to a minimum and work as quickly as possible to complete this repair,” they said.

“Motorists are advised that the two outbound lanes from Belfast will be closed and a traffic light system is currently in operation.

“We anticipate that the repair will be completed late this evening with reinstatement tomorrow.

“We would like to thank residents and road users in the area for their patience while we carry out this work.