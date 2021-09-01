Belfast Royal Academy installs CCTV cameras in toilets as precaution

School says no plan to activate devices as yet

However, it said they have not been activated and there is no plans to do so. Instead the school said it installed the devices as a “precautionary measure”.

Photographs of the cameras placed above urinals and toilet cubicles in the school’s main toilets have been circulating on social media, much to the dismay of parents worried about the safety and privacy of their children.

Principal, Mrs Hilary Woods confirmed the school has had a CCTV system for more than five years but, over the summer and “in line with good maintenance practice”, staff took the opportunity to “upgrade the system and review the number and positioning of individual cameras”.

She explained that, as a result of this review, “it was decided that it would be prudent to install the technical infrastructure needed to allow the school to extend the coverage of the CCTV system to areas where we have had isolated incidents in the past, including the main pupil toilet facilities”.

She added: “Installation of the underlying technical infrastructure has now been completed, but it has not been commissioned and it has not been activated.

“The school currently has no plans to activate the infrastructure in the main toilet facilities and it has only been installed on a precautionary basis.”

Mrs Woods said any decision to activate the cameras in the future “would only be taken after appropriate consultation with the wider school community and in line with all relevant guidance and legislation, including the Data Protection Act 2018 and the General Data Protection Regulation 2016.”

“An impact assessment of the proposed use of the CCTV cameras would be undertaken by the school at that time and all stakeholders would be notified of the potential activation of the cameras,” she added.

“Our updated policy on the use of CCTV cameras will be available on our school website following ratification by the Board of Governors.”