Belfast rugby team's founder accused of sexual assault

A physiotherapist who founded a rugby team was yesterday charged with two sex offences.

Although he did not appear at Antrim Magistrates Court, Kevin Bartlett (59) was charged with sexually assaulting a male and causing the complainant to engage in sexual activity without consent. Both offences are alleged to have been committed on December 4 this year.

Defence solicitor Francine McFarland said her client was not appearing by videolink as the offices of Hastings solicitors is closed.

However, she told District Judge Liam McStay she could “make arrangements” for Bartlett to attend.

A police officer said she believed she could connect Bartlett, from Fountain Street in Antrim, to each of the charges.

Adjourning the case for four weeks to January 26, Mr McStay said Bartlett “must make an appearance on the next occasion”.

As part of his bail conditions, Bartlett is barred from contacting the alleged victim or prosecution witnesses and is also prohibited from “practising as a personal masseuse at any time”.

In 2016, registered sports physiotherapist Bartlett founded the Belfast Azlans, a predominantly gay rugby team. He has won a gold medal at the Vancouver Gay Games, competed in national championships and excelled in rugby and athletics.