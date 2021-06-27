Belfast runner Emer McKee (12) breaks world age group 5km record a second time

Belfast girl Emer McKee has smashed her own world 5km record for a 12-year-old by 13 seconds.

It’s after Miss McKee beat the world’s best time in her age group in a 5km road race at Down Royal Racecourse in April with a race time of 16 minutes and 40 seconds.

At the Lisburn Festival of Running on Sunday she beat her own record with a race time of 16 minutes and 27 seconds.

The Willowfield Harrier clocked the time at the Lisburn Festival of Running on Sunday.

Speaking to the BBC in April, she shared her secret to her success. "Normally I'm just running as fast as I can and just waiting for it to be over,” she said.

"I started doing Parkruns and I then joined the running club when I was nine and everybody there was really nice and supportive and friendly.

"All my coaches have helped me to just keep at it. I think what I love most about running is that I get to run with loads of my friends in the running club,” she said.

Miss McKee joined the Willowfield club at the age of nine.

Emer’s mother Catherine said when her daughter first broke a world record, she was “bursting with pride”.

“She’s so determined and so motivated and she just gets out there in all weather,” she said.

The previous world's best 5km road race time for a 12-year-old was a mark of 17:16 in Florida by Annabella Veltcheva in March 2017.