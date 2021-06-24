Belfast school cuts mobile phone use 'to get pupils talking again'

Head teacher says the decision was made after an increase in ‘friendship issues’

The impact of lockdown on education has prompted one Belfast head teacher to restrict students’ use of mobile phones during school to boost socialisation.

Bloomfield Collegiate , a girls school in east Belfast, has imposed new rules on mobiles in response to what its principal, Gary Greer, insisted was face-to-face communication concerns.

Mr Greer outlined the restrictions in a letter published on the school’s website, which said the measure was being taken to “get them [students] talking again”.

"This includes use on site before school, in registration and in classroom activities," he said.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, the head teacher explained some students had been displaying signs of anxiety after returning to the classroom.

"We’re a school that would have a real clear focus on pastoral care and since the girls have come back we’ve been concerned,” he explained.

"There are levels of anxiety on the one hand, and there’s also an increase in what we would call ‘friendship issues’.”

Mr Greer revealed that some students had felt isolated during lockdown while others spent a lot of time communicating via mobiles, adding he had spoken to fellow head teachers who had raised concerns some students have become “addicted” to their phones.

"That’s the big concern because they're dealing with one-word texts and emojis, they’ve forgotten how to deal with people properly,” he revealed.

"They’re not reading body language well. It means in class that they can lack, for a better word, kindness at times.

"Some of them are just finding it difficult to integrate once again.”

Significant numbers of pupils in Northern Ireland have had two periods of remote learning – from March to June 2020 and January to Easter 2021.

Procedures are in place to ensure they can to speak to their parents or guardians, or those who have a medical issue, Mr Greer stressed.

He said the reaction from pupils has been “mixed”, but there had been overall a positive response from parents and guardians.

The rules on mobiles will be in place for the remainder of this term and will be reviewed again in September following the summer break.

"It was about having a ‘circuit breaker’ as such. It’s about not being slaves to our phones,” he insisted.

Last month UK health officials reported that children's mental health needs had jumped by a third since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic amid fears their education had been permanently harmed.

It has also been estimated that an extra 1.5m children and young people will need mental health support as a direct impact of the pandemic during the next three to five years.

Northern Ireland's interim mental health champion Professor Siobhan O'Neill has also previously said that some things that "made life meaningful" had been taken from children and young people due to lockdowns and the pandemic.

Around 450 schools here are to hold summer schemes in part to help tackle socialisation problems.