Belfast schoolboy Eoin Hamill (13) dies after collision on Springfield Road

Police at the scene of the crash on Belfast's Springfield Road

A schoolboy has died after a road crash in West Belfast.

The 13-year-old, named locally as Eoin Hamill, was killed in the accident on the Springfield Road in the west of the city on Friday afternoon.

It happened close to a petrol station where the Whiterock Road joins the Springfield Road.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene shortly after 4.30pm.

Eoin, described as a talented boxer, was taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, but later died.

The road was closed for several hours at the top of the Whiterock Road and at the top of the Monagh Bypass.

A spokesperson for the NIAS said: “The NIAS received a 999 call at 4.35pm on Friday following reports of a road traffic incident on Springfield Road involving a vehicle and child.

“NIAS dispatched a rapid response paramedic and an emergency crew to the scene.

“The HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service) team was also tasked to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the patient was transported to the nearby Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.”

Eoin, a second-year pupil at Colaiste Feirste, had been a member of the Gleann Amateur Boxing Club.

SDLP West Belfast representative Paul Doherty tweeted: “This is the worst nightmare for any parent.

“I know that this community will rally around them at this awful time and provide them with every support they may need.”

Sinn Fein councillor Micheal Donnelly said the community was “totally numb”.

Tributes were also paid by the Belfast Boxers Facebook page.

It said: “Heartbreaking news hearing of the death of young Eoin Hamill of Gleann boxing club. Just before Christmas we photographed this young boxer fighting for Antrim against Kildare in Belfast. Spoke to his grandad after the fight saying how well the young lad had done in winning the bout.

“Sad, sad news for everyone involved in boxing. Condolences to all his family, boxing coaches and all his wee friends at this terrible time.

“God bless and rest easy young Eoin.”