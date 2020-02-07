Belfast schoolboy in serious condition in hospital after being struck by car

Emergency services deal with a serious RTC on the Creighton road in Dunmurry on February 7th 2020

A 15-year-old schoolboy is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Dunmurry.

Pictures from the scene show paramedics treating the boy on the Creighton Road after the incident which occurred at around 8.40am on Friday.

The ambulance service sent one emergency crew, two doctors and two rapid response paramedics to the scene.

A passerby called Bruno told the Belfast Telegraph that he heard the screams of a boy while dropping his two children off at a nearby school.

"I missed the accident by one minute. I could hear the crying when it happened. There were no cops or emergency services there yet," he said.

"There was a driver giving first aid. When I got back from dropping my kids off at school in Twinbrook there was plenty of police and ambulances. It was so horrible."

Following assessment and treatment, two patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Emergency services deal with a serious RTC on the Creighton road in Dunmurry on February 7th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Belfast Lord Mayor Daniel Baker posted on social media: "I have just heard the news of a young schoolboy knocked down in my community.

"My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, I hope with all my heart that he is okay.

"I will light a candle for his recovery."

Sergeant Hamilton said: “Shortly after 8.45am, it was reported that a teenage boy was struck by a white Ford Focus. The boy was taken to hospital for his injuries and his condition is described as serious.

"Police would be keen to speak with the driver of a white Vauxhall Corsa who is believed to have witnessed the incident and may be able to assist with police enquiries.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage available to contact police at Woodbourne on 101, quoting reference number 272 07/02/20.”

The Creighton Road was closed for a time at the junction with Stewartstown Road as emergency services dealt with the incident.

The road has since reopened.