Belfast schoolchildren on struggle to keep secret of welcoming King – and his ‘posh’ wave

King Charles III is greeted by Ella Smith aged 10, and Lucas Watt aged 10 as he arrives at Belfast City Airport in Northern Ireland as the King continues his tour of the four home nations. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.

Belfast schoolchildren Ella Smith and Lucas Watt have said it was hard to keep the secret after they were chosen to welcome King Charles to Northern Ireland on his first visit as monarch.

Speaking to the BBC, the pair (both 10-years-old) said they were "nervous" ahead of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's arrival on Tuesday - but relished the opportunity.

Lucas said ahead of the plane's arrival in Belfast "you're happy to see the plane but you're quite nervous".

Ella added: "There were so many people in front of them, are they actually on this plane or on another one?"

She presented Camilla with a bouquet of flowers from Hillsborough Castle, to which she replied "oh are these for me, thank you".

Lucas said: "I gave a box of chocolates and [the King] basically said the same thing. It was kind of nervous to have him right in front of you and have him speaking directly to you and not someone else."

The young pair had known they would welcome the royal couple since Sunday evening. They had to keep the secret from their school friends.

"There were a couple of times where we came close but we held ourselves back," said Lucas.

And when it came to offering a bow or curtsey, Ella said "we practiced a little bit but not much". Lucas added: "we practiced in the lounge and just copied what we saw on the TV".

Ella said: "All my friends were asking why I had my passport in my bag. It was such a big opportunity. It just felt amazing."

The King's wave was "very posh basically," said Lucas. "It was directed to you but to everybody kind of. It was very special, very historic."