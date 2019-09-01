Belfast sectarian hate crime attack 'despicable,' says MLA

The passenger windows of a car parked on Ravenhill Avenue in Belfast were smashed in what police are treating as a sectarian hate crime.

They are appealing for information following the incident, which took place just before 3am on Sunday morning.

“This was a despicable attack,” said Ms Bradshaw.

“People who engage in sectarian hate crime of any kind succeed only in bringing shame unto themselves.

“I would urge anyone who saw anything associated with this to contact the police urgently. There can be no place in the community for this kind of behaviour.”

PSNI Inspector Pollock added: "It was reported at around 2.50am this morning that the windows on the passenger side of a vehicle parked in the Ravenhill Avenue area had been smashed.

"We are treating this incident as a hate crime.

"Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist police with their investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 316 of 01/09/19."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.