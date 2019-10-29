Belfast security alert ends after suspected gun and ammunition recovered

Police and ATO at the scene of a security operation inside a property in Lower Regent Street on October 29th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police and ATO at the scene of a security operation inside a property in Lower Regent Street on October 29th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A security alert in north Belfast has ended after a suspected firearm and a quantity of ammunition were recovered.

Police had closed Lower Regent Street following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Detective Sergeant Fairfield said: “Police and ATO have finished at the scene and a suspected firearm and a quantity of ammunition have been taken away for further forensic examinations.

“The Lower Regent Street was closed at the junction with Trinity Street and Carrick Hill, as officers attended the scene. The road has now re-opened.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this investigation to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 449 29/10/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”