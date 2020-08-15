Belfast service station workers 'traumatised' after armed robbery
Two service station workers have been left traumatised after an armed robbery on the Antrim Road in Belfast.
It happened at around 10pm on Friday evening, when a man who was armed with a knife entered the shop.
The staff members tried to escape after he demanded they open the till.
The suspect grabbed one of them by the arm, leaving a mark, but managed to leave the premises.
Police said the suspect remained in the store and stole a sum of cash before leaving.
Detective Sergeant Natalie Moore appealed to anyone who noticed the man either before or after the incident to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 2275 14/08/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/