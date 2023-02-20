Belfast set to host series of events for King Charles’s coronation

Belfast City Council (BCC) is set to hold a series of events to mark the coronation of King Charles later this year. However, the plans have faced criticism.

A big screen will be erected at City Hall for people to watch the coronation service, while a ‘Coronation Big Lunch’ will also be held.

The coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Following a request from DUP representative Dean McCullough, the council proposed a programme of events to mark the occasion.

On the day of the coronation, a big screen will be erected on the west lawn in the grounds of City Hall for those who want to watch the service.

“In keeping with the community theme of bringing people together, a marquee will be placed on the east lawn to provide family activities through a programme of animation, such as craft making and a photo booth,” council officials said.

On Sunday, May 7, a Coronation Big Lunch will be held at City Hall, primarily to “acknowledge the role of volunteering across Belfast, which will also reflect other themes of community and diversity”.

“This community lunch would be informal in nature to provide a platform for local people to come together whilst encouraging communities in the city who wish to join in by holding events across Belfast,” a BCC briefing paper reads.

May 8 will see a ‘Big Help Out’ take place across the city.

This will be an “opportunity for civic dignitaries and councillors more generally to visit local areas to volunteer or see volunteering in action”.

The cost of delivering the programme of events is estimated to be in the region of £25,000, which will come from existing council budgets.

“Discussions are also ongoing regarding a potential contribution towards costs from external partners,” officials said.

The proposed programme was put to councillors on BCC’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee and was approved — however, not without some dissent.

People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson said she could not support the council funding the programme for a king who “sits on vast amounts of wealth” while people across the city are struggling to make ends meet amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Ms Ferguson proposed rejecting the plans; however, they were ultimately approved.