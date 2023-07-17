Belfast shop extensively damaged after car crash

The front of a shop on the Lisburn Road has suffered extensive damage after a car crash on Sunday.

Police attended the two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Lisburn Road at the junction with Eglantine Avenue shortly after 3.45pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Both of the cars mounted a footpath as a result of the collision and extensive damage was caused to the front of a nearby commercial premises. No injuries were reported.”

Enquiries remain ongoing, and police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.