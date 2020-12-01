Belfast shop owner denies Illegal selling claim after police seize £2k in alcohol

Haul: the seizure of alcohol made by police in west Belfast

Police seized over £2,000 worth of alcohol in west Belfast at the weekend after it was suspected that it was being sold illegally from a business premises - something the owner denies.

According to the PSNI, concerns were raised by "community leaders" about potentially illegal alcohol sales.

Two vans were seized, as well as the alcohol, after a search of Fitzys 24-hour convenience store on the Falls Road under a licensing order.

Officers came under attack from a crowd of young people who had gathered at the scene, as they began throwing a number of items towards police.

Director of the store, Gerard Fitzpatrick, has instructed his solicitor to contest the seizures.

Mr Fitzpatrick's solicitor Michael Brentnall, from Belfast law firm Brentnall Legal, told the Belfast Telegraph last night: "Our client denies the allegations presented by the PSNI in respect of the seizures of his vehicles and the contents.

"He is a legitimate businessman and has instructed our office to contest these seizures and any subsequent allegations.

"We shall be issuing proceedings in the coming days seeking the return of his property from the PSNI."

PSNI Inspector Andrew McConville stated that one male was cautioned in regards to selling alcohol without a licence.

"The Court West Neighbourhood Policing Team obtained a warrant and carried out the search, locating two vans loaded with cases of beer, wine, cider and vodka worth over £2,000, which we suspect was being sold locally illegally," said Inspector McConville.

"While our investigation into this matter is ongoing, as the vehicles and alcohol were seized, one male was cautioned in relation to the offence of selling intoxicating liquor without a licence. As officers worked to remove the two vehicles, a crowd of young people gathered and began shouting abuse, throwing a number of items at officers."

Inspector McConville added that no officers were injured or property damaged during the incident but said this behaviour is experienced by west Belfast residents on a "regular basis".

"Police regularly respond to incidents involving noisy parties, drinking in public spaces and anti-social behaviour, and often seize alcohol from young people who are under 18 years of age, who are clearly obtaining alcohol illegally," he said.

If anyone has any information regarding the illegal sale of alcohol they can contact police directly 101, or report it online using the non-emergency reporting form on hwww.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org