Belfast shop owner left ‘shaken’ following armed robbery

A female shop owner at a Belfast city centre store has been left “shaken” after an armed robbery at the premises on Friday.

The incident happened in the North Street area of the city at around 5pm while the owner was locking up.

Police said two men entered the shop armed with a knife and made off with a sum of money and a mobile phone.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Duffield said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the shop owner, who has sustained minor cuts to her neck and head and remains badly shaken.

“One of the men was armed with a knife, possibly a stanley knife, and the pair subsequently made off with a sum of money and mobile phone.

“One of the men is described as being around six feet in height, wearing blue clothing, with a blue and white face-mask.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1524 of 09/07/21.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”