Belfast shop worker left shaken after ‘terrifying’ robbery involving man armed with screwdriver

A north Belfast shop worker has been shaken after a man armed with a screwdriver entered a premises on the Antrim Road demanding money.

The incident happened at around 6.15am on Thursday, with the man demanding the cash from the worker behind the till.

The man is reported to have then approached other member of staff before making off empty-handed.

PSNI Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “At approximately 6.15am police received a report that a man entered a commercial premises in the Antrim Road area.

“The suspect, who was armed with a screwdriver, approached a member of staff behind the till area and demanded money.

“He was then approached by other staff members and made off without getting anything. We believe he made off on foot towards the Hopefield Avenue area.

“The suspect is described as wearing dark trousers, a navy raincoat with its hood up, a baseball cap with white stripes, white socks and black trainers. He was also carrying a drawstring bag over his shoulder.

“The staff member, whilst physically unharmed, was left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience for them.

“Our investigation is now underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, or who saw a man matching this description, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 211 of 06/10/22.”