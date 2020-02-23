Belfast shop workers threatened by man with knife

The women were threatened during the robbery

Two women have been threatened by a man with a knife during a shop robbery in north Belfast.

It happened shortly after 3pm on Saturday on Antrim Road. The man later made off with a sum of cash.

Detective Sergeant Duffield said: "The man is described as being aged in his late twenties or early thirties, around 5’ 8” in height and of medium build. He was wearing a blue/navy jacket with the hood up, and navy track bottoms.

"This was a terrifying ordeal, which has left the members of staff understandably badly shaken.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area, who witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 1102 of 22/02/20."

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.