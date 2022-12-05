Belfast ‘social supermarkets’ to provide cheap food and look to address ‘root causes of poverty’

Belfast project will be funded by £228,342 grant from Stormont

The creation of a series of “social supermarkets” in Belfast to help those suffering from food insecurity has moved a step closer.

The city council has been allocated £228,342 by the Department for Communities to deliver the scheme offering discounted food parcels to households.

The project was approved in September and since then council officers have been liaising with partners on how best to spend the money.

They recommended £137,005 be given to 10 groups in the city based on population and deprivation figures. A further £91,337 will be allocated to “thematic partners” to set up the social supermarkets.

According to a briefing paper for councillors, “the social supermarket model aims to offer a sustainable response to food insecurity by seeking to help address the root causes of poverty rather than simply provide food”.

“This is achieved through the provision of a referral network for wraparound support.

“The objective of administering this fund is to support the co-design of a social supermarket model in Belfast council area and in-year implementation of same.

“The Department for Communities have stated that they will also consider requests to support projects that meet the high-level social supermarket principles to enable actions to address food insecurity to be delivered in 2022/23.

“Whilst other thematic partners have indicated they are not in a position to establish a social supermarket-type model, some have expressed an interest in using a smaller allocation to provide food vouchers to those in extreme need that they identify through other wraparound services.

“As noted previously, as long as this food is provided within the high-level social supermarket principles, then this would be considered eligible spend.”

According to research by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, one in 14 households here is now living in food insecurity.

“Food security is not only about being able to afford enough food, but also being able to afford food that is nutritious — food that meets dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life,” the charity said in a recent report.

“The banner of food insecurity covers a wide range of circumstances where there is risk of, or lack of access to, sufficient, varied food.

“It is closely linked to poverty, the quality and quantity of secure jobs, and to the cost of living — higher food prices have greatly reduced access to food for the people who are struggling the most.”

The report added: “People who are already more likely to have poorer physical and mental health due to the nature of being in poverty have their health problems exacerbated by an inadequate diet.”