Belfast Spar attacked for second time in four days as windows smashed

A Spar shop in west Belfast, which only opened on Thursday, has been attacked for the second time in just four days.

On Sunday evening a man smashed the windows of the Twin Spires shop, located on Northumberland Street.

The incident happened at around 8.45pm and is suspected to have been carried out with a hammer.

The man, who was wearing a mask, was described as wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, grey trainers and a dark-coloured jacket with a distinctive orange jacket underneath.

Last Thursday, at around 8.15pm, two masked men entered the same premises and threw a tin of what is believed to be driveway sealant over the interior, targeting high value items in the shop. Local Policing Team Sergeant Peter Tew said: “These are disgraceful attacks on a newly opened business in the area, and we would ask the community to assist police so that we can bring those responsible to justice.” Anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or who may have any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1702 on 06/03/22.