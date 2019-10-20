Belfast stabbing leaves teenage boy in hospital- man (31) charged

Police have issued an appeal for information. (PA)

A 31-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a teenage boy was stabbed in north Belfast.

Police were called to the North Queen Street area following reports of groups of youths fighting when a report was received at around 9.45am that a teenage boy had been stabbed on Spamount Street.

The boy was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment for his injuries which are described as serious but not life threatening.

The arrested man has now been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday.

SDLP North Belfast councillor Paul McCusker said: “I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward to police. We need to make sure that those responsible face justice.

“My thoughts are with the young man in hospital today. I hope he makes a full and quick recovery."

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1810 19/10/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.