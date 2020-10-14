Belfast stabbings: CCTV image released in hunt for knife-man as PSNI probe sixth attack

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they "urgently" want to speak with in their investigation of a series of attacks in Belfast.

A sixth attack is also now being probed by police.

Four women, aged between 19 and 22, sustained wounds to the neck, arm and back of their legs, while two others were punched in the head, in separate attacks on Monday evening in an 80-minute terror spree.

Police have upped patrols in the city and women have been warned to stay alert amid fears that a knife-wielding masked man may strike again.

A senior police officer urged women not to go out alone at night.

Detectives are trawling CCTV for clues on the attacker.

On Wednesday they released a CCTV image.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Detectives investigating a series of attacks on women in the Belfast area on Monday 12 October 2020 are urgently seeking to identify the male in this image to assist them with their enquiries.

"Any information can be provided to Detectives at Musgrave CID quoting reference 1886 of 12/10/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

On Wednesday evening, police said they have been able to establish a more accurate timeline of the attacks.

The first stabbing happened on Castle Place at around 7.42pm with a second reported at 7.51 pm on Ormeau Avenue between the Linenhall Street and Adelaide Steet Junctions.

The third stabling occurred at 8.56pm on Donegall Square West. In the fourth incident, which occurred at some time between 8.56pm and 9.01pm on the Dublin Road, a female received a punch to the back of her head.

The fifth attack happened at 9.01pm when a woman was stabbed as she walked along the University Road, near Mount Charles.

Another woman was punched in the neck on the Upper Lisburn Road near Dunluce Avenue at around 9.03pm.

The victims received medical treatment. However, the PSNI said their injuries were not life-threatening. Robbery is not believed to have been a motive, police said.

Some of the victims were accompanied by friends.

The suspect was riding a mountain bike and may have been wearing a black face mask, police revealed. He used a small but sharp knife.

The three stabbed women were taken to hospital for treatment but have since been discharged.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Simon Walls said: “While their injuries were minor and not life threatening, these are very serious incidents. These were frightening random attacks for these young women but thankfully incidents like this are extremely rare.

“Again, I want to reassure the community that officers are carrying out additional patrols across the city centre and south Belfast. We are doing everything we can to identify and arrest this man. While detectives are continuing to conduct extensive CCTV enquiries, I would appeal to any drivers who were in these areas at the times we have now identified, to review any dash cam footage, and for any business owners in the relevant areas to review their CCTV.

“The man is described as wearing dark clothing, possibly wearing a hooded top, cycling a mountain bike which may have a light coloured frame and reflectors on the spokes. We believe the man may have been wearing a black mask and wearing a backpack."