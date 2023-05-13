Belfast street art dedicated to Ukraine features in Eurovision final

The wall art featured in a video clip to introduce Ukraine’s entry to the stage.

The short visual postcard showed street paintings in both Kyiv and Northern Ireland, including a black mural of a sunflower that was created last year in dedication of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The street art was also named one of Graffiti Art Magazine’s renowned ‘Murals Of The Year’ for 2022.

Local artist Eoin McGinn, who goes by the name ‘Emic’ produced it in tribute to Ukrainians displaced due to the invasion by Russia.

It is painted on the side of a home on Harrow Street in the Holyland area of south Belfast and received widespread praise when it was unveiled last March.

“The mural was painted without a budget to raise money for charity that myself and a group of residents in the Holylands put together,” Emic, who has been creating street art since 2013, said.

Emic says the group wanted to paint something which represented and showed “solidarity with Ukrainians.” In February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine causing widespread turmoil and damage to the country.

The war is still ongoing with thousands of Ukrainians displaced from their homes.

Holylands resident Brid Ruddy who has been involved with regeneration in the area since lockdown said the mural “brightened and lightened” their task at revamping the heavily-student populated area.

“As volunteers working in an inner-city area experiencing urban dereliction, co-working with Emic has brightened and lightened our task. It highlighted that art is integral to regeneration," she said.

"It challenged the negative image of the Holylands in Belfast and enabled us to express support for Ukraine through a beautiful dramatic sunflower that is living art. We love it and the increased number of people travelling to see the mural appear to love it too.”

After popping up on the BBC screen during the Eurovision 2023 final, many locals took to social media to joke that producers should have shown more of Northern Ireland’s more common murals.

"Could've gone *terribly* wrong with an example of Belfast Street art there,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another said: “Of course Belfast gets shown on the street art postcard where was the King Billy mural???!!!”