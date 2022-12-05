Belfast street artist’s Ukrainian-themed work named one of 2022’s ‘Murals of the Year’

Belfast street artist Emic's work has been selected as one of Graffiti Art Magazine’s renowned ‘Murals Of The Year’ (Photo credit: This Modern Love)

A Belfast street artist’s mural dedicated to highlighting the on-going war in Ukraine has been named one of Graffiti Art Magazine’s renowned ‘Murals Of The Year.’

Eoin McGinn, who goes by the name ‘Emic’ painted a sunflower in tribute to Ukrainians displaced due to the invasion by Russia which received widespread praise at the time.

The mural, which is painted on the side of a home on Harrow Street in the Holyland area of south Belfast has now been awarded an honour by Graffiti Art Magazine’s Guide to Urban Contemporary Art 2022.

The list showcases 12 murals of the year and is compiled by Street Art Cities, a website and mobile app dedicated to excellence in the art form.

According to the magazine, Emic’s sunflower painting was picked from the 100 shortlisted murals for March.

“With art the success is always in the making of the work, but it was a nice surprise to be included in the shortlist in the first place, to come out on top was something I never would have expected,” said Emic, who has been a street artist since 2013.

“The mural was painted without a budget to raise money for charity that myself and a group of residents in the Holylands put together."

Emic says the group wanted to paint something which represented and showed “solidarity with Ukrainians.” In February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine causing widespread turmoil and damage to the country.

The war is still on-going with thousands of Ukrainians displaced from their homes.

Holylands resident Brid Ruddy who has been involved with regeneration in the area since lockdown said the mural “brightened and lightened” their task at revamping the heavily-student populated area.

“As volunteers working in an inner-city area experiencing urban dereliction, co-working with Emic has brightened and lightened our task. It highlighted that art is integral to regeneration" he said.

"It challenged the negative image of the Holylands in Belfast and enabled us to express support for Ukraine through a beautiful dramatic sunflower that is living art. We love it and the increased number of people travelling to see the mural appear to love it too.”

Speaking about Emic’s honour and the process which allowed him to take the honour, Tim Marchang, chief community manager of Street Art Cities said “Through the ‘Best of’ series, Street Art Cities aims to promote urban art from all over the world. Instead of picking a top 10 ourselves, forcing us to make tough choices, we look to our community. Every month we select 100 fresh and new murals and let our audience decide through a series of Instagram polls.”

“Street Art Cities is the biggest global street art database and together we’re on a mission to promote and document all urban art in the world. Thanks to our hunter community we’re active in more than a thousand cities and with over 40,000 artworks, we’re one of the fastest growing street art platforms of the moment.”