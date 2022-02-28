Belfast streets closed after partial collapse of wall in city centre

The scene at Castle Street, in Belfast City Centre, where part of the area has been closed off due to collapsing wall. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Police have closed two streets in Belfast City Centre this afternoon because of the partial collapse of a building wall.

Castle Street and Queen Street have been cordoned off with motorists advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Pictures of the damage show large cracks in the wall above the Castle Home Trends shop.