Belfast streets closed after partial collapse of wall in city centre
Allan Preston
Police have closed two streets in Belfast City Centre this afternoon because of the partial collapse of a building wall.
Castle Street and Queen Street have been cordoned off with motorists advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
Pictures of the damage show large cracks in the wall above the Castle Home Trends shop.
