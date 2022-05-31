Belfast student housing licences refused by council due to overprovision within area

Councillors turned down new applications for HMO status in Stranmillis Park, Riverview Street and four flats on India Street.

Belfast City Council has refused new licence applications for student-type houses in south Belfast due to an overprovision of Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMOs) in the area.

At the council’s latest Licensing Committee meeting, elected members refused the creation of new HMOs in the Stranmillis and Botanic Avenue areas, as the applications exceeded the council’s limit for this category of house in the area.

Councillors turned down new applications for HMO status in Stranmillis Park, Riverview Street and four flats on India Street.

All the properties had previously been HMOs but the landlords had failed to renew the licence.

Elected representatives were bound by regulation not to allow the fresh applications due to an overprovision of these so-called student houses.

HMOs, which landlords lease out to three or more tenants from different addresses, have become increasingly controversial.

They have been blamed for negatively affecting established communities and leading to anti-social behaviour in places like the Holylands and Stranmillis in south Belfast where landlords rent houses to undergraduates.

While the council policy is that HMOs should not account for more than 30% of housing in of any area, in reality many streets well exceed this, with some in the Holylands reaching over 90%.

HMO licence renewal cannot be refused on the basis of overprovision of such properties in an area, but a new licence can be refused on these grounds. Licences are issued for a five year period, and where it is considered necessary to do so, the committee can also impose special conditions.

Recent meetings of the Belfast council committee have seen refusals for HMOs licences after landlords forgot to renew their licence in areas with overprovision.

After an agent of one of the applicants who claimed that Botanic needed more HMOs, a council officer said: “Officers would be of the opinion that there continues to be a high demand for them, but at this stage it is too early to determine whether this is an ongoing trend.”

He added: “I would caveat that with the traditional purpose-built accommodation being built in the city now to house students, and proposals for additional bed spaces.

“So officers would believe it is too early to say whether there is a need for additional HMOs in the locality, and as such we would not be in the position to recommend the granting of a licence as we could not be satisfied it wouldn’t result in overprovision.”

In March, the Licensing Committee made a watershed decision to refuse a Stranmillis landlord’s HMO licence renewal, on the grounds of student anti social behaviour.

The first of its kind, the decision could open the floodgates for landlords losing their HMO licences in areas such as the Holylands and Stranmillis, providing residents can give significant evidence to the council of rowdy neighbours.