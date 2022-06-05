Belfast taxi driver hospitalised after attack by knife-wielding passenger

A taxi driver in north Belfast has been hospitalised after being attacked by a passenger with a knife.

Detectives Sergeant Young said the incident was reported around 3.50am on Sunday morning after a picking up a male and female passenger earlier and taking them to the Cranbrook Court area.

“On arrival, the female passenger exited the vehicle but the male produced two knives and held them to the driver’s neck, before demanding money,” he said.

“There was a struggle inside the vehicle, during which the victim, aged in his fifties, sustained a number of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The suspect was described as being approximately 30-years-of-age, of medium build and tall. He was also described as wearing a baseball cap and a dark-coloured tracksuit, with a face mask.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 416 of June 5.

A report can also be made using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

