Belfast teacher hailed for going extra mile to support transfer test pupil

A Belfast teacher has been praised after going above and beyond for one of his pupils after she had to sit a transfer test 50 miles away from her school.

Morgan Trotter, a 10-year-old from Ballysillan in north Belfast, is a pupil at Wheatfield Primary School. However, she was unable to sit her AQE transfer test in the city due to the number of pupils taking the exam.

Instead, she had to travel to Dalriada School in Ballymoney as her classmates sat the exam at Belfast Royal Academy.

In light of this, her teacher Curtis Darragh drove all the way to Ballymoney to greet her after she finished her test.

To do this Mr Darragh drove a 100-mile round trip to support his pupil. Morgan's mother Kimberley Trotter told Belfast Live: "I had put Belfast Royal Academy as her first choice but unfortunately it was already filled. So the second choice I put down was Dalriada.

"Everyone else in her school was going to Belfast Royal Academy and the teacher was planning to go and see them all before the test.

"I thought because my daughter was the only one doing the test so far away that he couldn't be in two places at once. But, he got into his car, drove for over an hour just to be standing outside the gate where Morgan was coming out, just so she didn't feel left out.

"I was so shocked that he did it.

"He told me that he had to do it for her, he didn't want to leave her out."

Mrs Trotter added: "It was just a brilliant effort from him.

"It really made Morgan's day. She's glad to get the test done and she's been on the phone telling all her friends and family about what happened."

Mrs Trotter said Mr Darragh was the "best teacher in the world".

The Common Entrance Assessment test is used as an assessment for pupils wanting to gain entry to grammar schools here.

The tests are held in participating grammar schools.