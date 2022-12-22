Belfast teen helped man in distress on train station platform

BRA lower sixth pupil Molly Hamilton being presented with iLink travel tickets for her and her family by Translink assistant route manager Clive Watson, with BRA Principal Hilary Woods (centre)

A Belfast schoolgirl has been praised for her outstanding response to help a man in distress on a train station platform.

Molly Hamilton, a lower sixth pupil from Belfast Royal Academy, was travelling to school on the train on November 28 when she noticed a passenger standing on the platform at Clipperstown Train Station in Carrickfergus.

She quickly alerted the driver of the train and went to his aid to see how she could help.

Her school friends also advised the conductor who was then able to call for emergency services.

Molly, who received first aid training as a lifeguard to work in Mid and East Antrim Amphitheatre Leisure Centre, helped to put the gentleman into the recovery position until the paramedics arrived.

Commenting on the incident, Hilton Parr, Translink’s Head of Rail Customer Services praised her swift actions as the first responder alongside the conductor.

“This was a very caring and commendable act and her ability to act calmly in the face of a medical emergency is a real testament to her and her training,” he said.

“I am sure her school and parents are very proud of her actions.”

He said the company has given her complementary iLink day tickets for her and her family to have a day out.