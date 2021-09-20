Belfast teen makes BBC Young Writers’ Award shortlist for lockdown story

A teenage writer from Northern Ireland has been shortlisted for the BBC Young Writers’ Award for a ‘fishy’ tale about the stresses of lockdown.

Stories about the impact of confinement on mental health and the small intimate moments of everyday life are among those nominated.

The five shortlisted authors, all aged between 14 and 18 at the time of submission, were praised by the judges for their “accomplished” and “confident” writing.

Each of the stories, all of which are fewer than 1,000 words long, will be read by actors including Dancing On The Edge star Katherine Press and Michael Shea, and will also be available to read on the BBC Radio 1 website.

Luca Anderson-Muller (18), from Belfast, wrote Fatigued during lockdown, exploring isolation, human greed and social justice via the fate of two goldfish in a bowl.

Luca grew up on a council estate in Woking with his mum and younger brother before the family moved to Northern Ireland when he was 11.

A Chelsea fan since birth but has more recently started supporting his local team, Linfield FC, too.

He is passionate about social progress and acceptance especially the LGBTQ+ and BLM movements and is keen to promote an openness amongst young men to confront their emotions in order to tackle the effects of toxic masculinity on their mental health.

Luca will begin his degree in English and Philosophy at university this autumn

This year’s judging panel comprises Mercury Prize-winning singer-songwriter and poet Arlo Parks, actor and author Robert Webb, Guardian Children’s Fiction Award winner Alex Wheatle and Irish young adult author Louise O’Neill.

The shortlisted stories can be read and listened to online at: www.bbc.co.uk/ywa