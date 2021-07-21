Belfast teenager injured at Ballysillan bonfire remains critical but condition ‘improving’

Crowds look on as Craigyhill bonfire in Larne burns. Credit: Press Eye/Philip Magowan

A teenager injured at a bonfire in north Belfast remains in a critical condition but is “improving each day”, his family has said.

It follows an incident at an Eleventh Night bonfire at Silverstream Crescent in the Ballysillan area earlier this month.

The teenager suffered burn injuries to his face and body before he was treated at the scene by firefighters and later rushed to hospital.

It’s thought the burns affected 40% of his body and he was later put in an induced coma.

Jamie Bryson, who represents the child’s mother, said: “His family continue to remain by his side for support.”

The family thanked the medical staff for the “excellent care” being given to their child.

Footage posted on social media showed the young man running from the fire in flames as spectators screamed in horror. One person is heard shouting for him to drop to the ground and roll to extinguish the fire.

Police appealed for information following the incident but while an investigation is ongoing it was not thought that any crime has been committed.

Superintendent Nigel Henry said at the time: “Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We are aware that there were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident, so we would appeal to them to come forward to assist with our enquiries.

“We are also aware of social media footage that has been posted online in relation to this incident. We would ask that it is not shared, but to contact police with any information they might have.”