Belfast teenager’s drug death ruled an accident as coroner issues warning to public

Denzel Taylor (19) passed away after taking a combination of drugs

A coroner has warned about the lethal dangers of opioid drug misuse at the inquest into the tragic accidental death of a Belfast teenager.

Coroner Anne-Louise Toal expressed her concerns at a hearing into the death of 19-year-old Denzel Taylor, who passed away last May, saying she had noticed increasing numbers of deaths linked to the misuse of opioids, particularly morphine.

Denzel’s father Robert Taylor told the inquest he believes his caring and loving son’s substance misuse “may have been a means of self medicating for anxiety”.

The coroner found Denzel, from Sunningdale Gardens, died of ‘acute left ventricular failure due to the effect of morphine and benzodiazepines’.

Ms Toal stated: “Denzel Taylor was only 19 years of age, with his life ahead of him, when he died.

“As a coroner I have noticed increasing numbers of deaths in association with both mixed drug use and in particular in association with the use of morphine.

“There are an increasing number of deaths associated with drugs unlicensed for use in the United Kingdom which become drugs of abuse.”

Ms Toal continued: “I hope by virtue of this inquest awareness can be raised about the lethal dangers involved in drug misuse and that it may prevent further families from the anguish and suffering that the Taylor family have endured since the tragic passing of Denzel”.

She found Denzel died on May 5, 2022 in his room after taking a combination of morphine, bromazolam and diazepam, none of which he had been prescribed by his GP, which in combination led to left ventricular failure.

“I find this was an accidental drug related death,” she said.

Benzodiazepines — or ‘benzos’ as they are often referred to — are types of sedatives used to treat epilepsy, insomnia and anxiety, while morphine is a type of opioid, mainly used as pain medication, and should only be available on prescription.

Denzel’s father, Robert described his late son at the inquest as “caring and loving, a person who went out of his way to help people and was never in trouble”.

Mr Taylor discovered his son’s body, “clearly deceased” in his bed at around 7pm on May 5, 2022.

Denzel had last been seen by his father in or around 7.30am that morning when he appeared to be sleepy, but otherwise well.

Mr Taylor said he was aware Denzel used cannabis, and that he had used it the night before his death.

He told the inquest he had many conversations with his son regarding this and how it could be a gateway drug to stronger substances of abuse, but that Denzel repeatedly told him he would not use anything other than cannabis.

He said he was aware his son smoked cannabis but was unaware of him taking any other drugs and believed his son’s drug use may have been a means of self medicating for his anxiety.

Dr Egan, the pathologist who carried out a postmortem on Denzel, said toxicology showed there were levels of free morphine falling within the range where death has been attributed to fatal morphine poisoning alone.

But there was also evidence of cannabis use and benzodiazepines, including bromazolam and diazepam.

Diazepam is a tranquilliser available only on prescription and bromazolam is not licensed for use in the UK.

Such benzodiazepines are also frequently called ‘downers’ or ‘blues’ on the street.

Dr Egan was of the view that Denzel’s death was due to the combined effects of morphine and the benzodiazepines, whose tranquillising effects would have slowed the heart and waterlogged the lungs, causing his heart to stop beating.

The coroner said the inquest into Denzel’s death has been held with the intention of raising awareness about the increasing use and associated dangers of opioid drug abuse in Northern Ireland.

Warning she had noticed the increasing numbers of deaths in association with both mixed drug use and in particular in association with the use of morphine, Ms Toal said a World Health Organisation (WHO) report from 2021 indicated that worldwide, around half a million deaths were attributable to drug use.

More than 70% of those deaths are related to opioids with more than 30% of the fatalities caused by overdose.

“The dangers of drug misuse of any kind and polysubstance abuse cannot be overstated,” added Ms Toal.

“Deaths occurring as a result of drug misuse and polysubstance abuse have been rising steadily in the last decade.”

Polysubstance use refers to people taking pills of different drugs with alcohol, something the coroner fears is more or less now normalised.

Denzel Taylor’s funeral took place on May 12, 2022, and he was committed at Roselawn Crematorium.

A funeral notice for the young Belfast man reads that he was the “adored son of Robert and Euphemia and dearly loved brother of Frazer”.