Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life mourn loss of in-house lawyer Paul McDonnell

Respected: Paul McDonnell was renowned for his ability to deal with the most serious of media law issues. Credit: Declan Roughan

Tributes have been paid to prominent media law expert Paul McDonnell who passed away peacefully at his home in Newry on Thursday.

Described as a “fearless defender of the free press”, Mr McDonnell was legal counsel to the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret, and two sons, Mark and Adam.

Mr McDonnell attended St Colman’s College in Newry before studying law and accountancy at Queen’s University Belfast, graduating with honours in 1988.

He secured a solicitor’s apprenticeship under John Duff of McKinty and Wright, a Belfast firm founded in the late 19th century, and was admitted as a solicitor to the Roll in January 1993.

He quickly developed a keen interest in freedom of expression, news and newspapers, and built up a specialism in defamation, privacy and contempt of court proceedings.

Mr McDonnell was invited to join the partnership in McKinty and Wright in 2000 and succeeded Owen Catchpole as head of the media department at the firm, representing a range of news publishers.

He joined Carson McDowell LLP in 2015 as a consultant in its media law team and in late 2016 he made the move to the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life as the dedicated in-house editorial lawyer.

Eoin Brannigan, Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life editor-in-chief, said: “As legal counsel to the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life, Paul was a constant presence in our lives. We’re all shocked and saddened by his death.

“Professionally, his advice was bold when the situation demanded, but cautious when necessary.

“Most of all, he was a gentleman, always approachable and a pleasure to deal with.”

Ed McCann, deputy publisher at Mediahuis Ireland, described Mr McDonnell as a “consummate professional who provided invaluable advice” to the teams at the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life over many years.

Mr McCann added: “He was considered part of the Belfast Telegraph family and the many tributes from colleagues online after his untimely passing reflect the high regard in which he was held.

“On a personal level, I remember how Paul was one of the first people to congratulate me and offer encouragement on assuming a new role a few years back. This is something I have appreciated ever since.”

Throughout his career, Mr McDonnell forged a reputation as a leading legal expert and was even called upon by Lord Lexden to provide his expertise ahead of a House of Lords debate on libel reform in Northern Ireland.

Entering them into record during the debate, Lord Lexden said: “As a layman in search of enlightenment and truth, I turned to a leading legal expert in Northern Ireland, Mr Paul McDonnell, a partner in the distinguished Belfast firm of solicitors, McKinty and Wright.”

In addition to his case work, Mr McDonnell was invited to sit on the High Court defamation sub-committee and the access to justice sub-committee, as well as being a member of the Society of Editors.

He also delivered the legal module to aspiring journalists undertaking the National Council for the Training of Journalists postgraduate course at Belfast Metropolitan College.

Mr McDonnell’s former colleague at Carson McDowell, Fergal McGoldrick, said: “He was a fearless defender of the free press, representing the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life in a variety of high-profile and significant media cases.

“He was renowned for his ability to deal with the most serious and technically complex media law issues with humour and simplicity, and provided a calming and reassuring presence to his colleagues, both in private practice and the newsroom.”

Mr McDonnell’s remains will leave his home at Rock Road in Newry at noon tomorrow prior to Requiem Mass at St Colman’s Church, Shinn, at 12.30pm.

He will be buried at St Patrick’s Church cemetery in Drumgath.