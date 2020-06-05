Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life nominated in 13 categories at UK's Regional Press Awards

The Belfast Telegraph's coverage of the death of Lyra McKee has been shortlisted in the Front Page of the Year (daily paper) category.

The Belfast Telegraph has been nominated for a series of awards at the prestigious Regional Press Awards.

We have received seven nominations for the awards, which recognise and celebrate the very best journalism across the UK.

Our business editor Margaret Canning has been shortlisted in the Business and Finance Journalist of the Year category.

Sports journalist Gareth Hanna has been shortlisted in the Digital Live Sports Reporter of the Year category.

Political editor Suzanne Breen has been shortlisted in the Daily Reporter of the Year category.

Telegraph journalists Margaret Canning (pictured), Gareth Hanna and Suzanne Breen have also been nominated

The Belfast Telegraph's magazine pullout, Weekend, has been shortlisted for Supplement of the Year.

Our front page coverage of the death of murdered journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot while covering rioting in the Creggan area of Londonderry on April 18 last year, has been shortlisted in the Front Page of the Year (daily paper) category. Finally, we have also been shortlisted in the Website of the Year and Digital Initiative of the Year categories.

Our sister paper, the Sunday Life, has also been nominated for a number of awards.

Sunday Life sports editor Paul Ferguson is shortlisted in the Sports Journalist of the Year (weekly newspaper) category.

Journalists Ciaran Barnes and John Toner are both shortlisted in Reporter of the Year (weekly newspaper) category.

Photographer Colm O'Reilly is shortlisted in the Photographer of the Year (weekly newspaper) category.

The Sunday Life has also been nominated twice in the Front Page of the Year category and once in the Scoop of the Year category.

This year's awards ceremony was due to take place in London on Friday but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The awards are organised by the Society of Editors on behalf of the industry.

Society of Editors executive director Ian Murray, said the shortlists reveal a "huge wealth of talent" in the press across the United Kingdom.

The winners will be announced on Friday, June 19.