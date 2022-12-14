Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life up for 14 Regional Press Awards

The Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life have been recognised at the UK Regional Press Awards

The Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life have picked up 14 Regional Press Awards nominations.

The industry’s prestigious awards recognise outstanding reporting and innovation in both print and online.

The Belfast Telegraph has been nominated for News Brand of the Year (Large) and News Website of the Year.

There was also recognition for the Belfast Telegraph’s coverage of the May Assembly election, with a nomination for Digital Initiative of the Year.

From print, the newspaper’s Review and Weekend magazine were both nominated for Supplement of the Year, while the front page celebrating Sir Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast picking up seven Academy Award nominations in early February, featuring the headline “I’m in a daze”, has been nominated for Front Page of the Year.

Northern Ireland Editor Sam McBride, Crime Correspondent Allison Morris and the Sunday Life’s News Editor Sharon O’Neill all picked up nominations for Reporter of the Year (Daily).

Sam McBride was also nominated for Columnist of the Year, while Allison Morris picked up another nomination for Specialist Journalist of the Year.

From the Sunday Life, journalist John Toner has been nominated for Reporter of the Year (Weekly) and Chief Reporter Ciaran Barnes has been nominated for Specialist Journalist of the Year.

From our production team, Raymond Esteban has been nominated for Designer of the Year.

The winner of the Regional Press Awards will be announced during a black-tie event at the Park Plaza in London on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life Editor-in-Chief Eoin Brannigan said: “I am really delighted and very proud of the recognition for the Belfast Telegraph, Sunday Life and our website, which gets well-deserved recognition for its superb rolling election coverage.

“This showcases and highlights the hard work that goes into our various disciplines, from writing engaging content to design, in print and online.

“Fourteen nominations is a great result. Well done to all those shortlisted.”