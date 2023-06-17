Belfast Telegraph hits 10,000 subscribers in milestone achievement

The Belfast Telegraph has reached 10,000 subscribers in the same week that it was announced that belfasttelegraph.co.uk has won Best Local/Regional News Site in the Drum Awards.

We have 10,000 reasons to celebrate at the Belfast Telegraph this week.

Our website, belfasttelegraph.co.uk broke the 10,000 subscriber mark, just three years after we launched a paywall. That’s 10,000 people who have chosen to pay for our journalism online, in addition to thousands who still buy the print edition and our sister paper the Sunday Life.

We’ve broken new ground in Northern Ireland and it’s something we are very proud of. There’s no great mystery behind our record-breaking audience: good journalism.

Our owners Mediahuis Ireland have invested in local journalism.

We hired some of the best local talent with Sam McBride, Allison Morris, Aine Toner, Ciaran Dunbar, Sharon O’Neill, Steven Beacom all recruited in the last couple of years, joining established names like Suzanne Breen, Ciaran Barnes and John Laverty.

We believe that journalism is a force for good in society and quality journalism will always attract an engaged audience.

The Belfast Telegraph is now a multi-platform media brand, producing content seven days a week in print, online, on our podcasts and on video. Our readers come first, no matter who they are or where they live and it’s our mission to give them the news that matters to them.

We will continue to report without fear or favour. We’re not afraid to challenge those who scourge their communities. We let victims have their say. But we also inform and entertain on everything from politics to pop music, schools to sport. All of it tailored to a Northern Ireland audience. By doing this, we have built up the trust of our readers.

So 10,000 ‘thank yous’ to those of you who have subscribed.

For those who have not yet done so, you can subscribe right here.

Trust me, it’s worth it.