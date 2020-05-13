Belfast Telegraph named best regional news site for Brexit coverage

Retired fisherman Jackie Norman, seen here at Kilkeel Harbour in March 2019, was featured in the winning piece. Picture: Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

The Belfast Telegraph has been named best regional news site at the Drum Online Media Awards for its Brexit coverage last year.

The award is in recognition of a project carried out by the Belfast Telegraph's digital team to highlight how Brexit would impact on Northern Ireland's communities and businesses.

The Brexit Voices project allowed a team of reporters to produce long-form digital journalism over the course of a few weeks, with their work reflecting as many aspects of life in the region as possible.

Reporters spoke to fishermen at Kilkeel Harbour, farmers, members of the hospitality industry, Derry City football fans and students about how Brexit would impact their lives and livelihoods.

Commenting on the project, judges at the Drum Online Media Awards said: "The experience felt like a human-edited proposition as opposed to one that's curated by others. We thought the video content was well shot and edited.

"The use of music and natural sound was brave. A site which has real local resonance and relevancy, deftly using human interest stories to serve its community."

This is the second year in a row the Belfast Telegraph has been named best regional news site in the UK.

This year's other winners include ITV News, BBC Global News, Channel 4 News and HuffPost.

The award comes as the Belfast Telegraph prepares to introduce an online subscription service on its website and app next week. From Tuesday, readers will be able to subscribe for less than £1.99 per week to access premium journalism from the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life.

Sarah Little, Belfast Telegraph Publishing Director, said: “For 150 years the Belfast Telegraph has been connecting the people of Northern Ireland with informed and detailed journalism, providing insight and opinion on the news that matters most to the people of Northern Ireland.

“Quality journalism is a lot more than reporting the news. Getting to the heart of the story and telling it like it is takes time, effort, courage and passion. This is what makes real stories worth paying for.

“Our site is a deserving winner. Well done to the whole team for their latest award.”