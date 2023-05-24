Belfast Telegraph nominated for prestigious media award

Belfast Telegraph has been shortlisted for Best Local/Regional News Site in the Drum Awards.

The Belfast Telegraph has been nominated for another prestigious digital award.

Belfasttelegraph.co.uk has been put forward for a Drum Award for Online Media in the Best Local/Regional News Site category.

The Belfast Telegraph’s submission for the awards centred on its successful subscription model, which was introduced at the beginning of the pandemic.

Other key elements of the submission included last year’s Assembly election coverage, as well as coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and in-depth crime reporting.

The Belfast Telegraph’s In Focus campaigns on the future of the city of Belfast, the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and the environment were also included in the Drum Award submission.

The latest nomination comes two months after the Belfast Telegraph won three awards at the Regional Press Awards, including the award for News Website of the Year.

Eoin Brannigan, Editor-in-Chief of the Belfast Telegraph and the Sunday Life, said: “This is further recognition for our work following our News Website of the Year Award in March.

“Since we launched our paywall three years ago we have amassed almost 10,000 digital subscribers, an achievement we are extremely proud of.

“Our brilliant local election coverage last weekend also shows we deliver the most consistent breaking news service in Northern Ireland.

“Congratulations to everyone in our newsroom on the nomination.”